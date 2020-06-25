Green Thumb Industries to Open Rise Duncansville, Its 47th Retail Location, on June 30

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and DUNCANSVILLE, Pa., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ and Essence retail stores, today announced it will open Rise Duncansville, its 47th retail location, on June 30. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to Last Prisoner Project , a nonprofit coalition of cannabis industry leaders, executives, and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry. Green Thumb also donated the first day of profits to the Last Prisoners Project when Rise Chambersburg opened in Pennsylvania earlier this month.



“We are grateful to create jobs throughout the state as we continue expanding our retail footprint in Pennsylvania during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “The team is also honored to partner with the Last Prisoner Project on the important work of redressing the past and continuing harms of unjust laws and policies so that victimless cannabis prisoners can walk free.”

Mary Bailey, Managing Director of Last Prisoner Project, said: "We are both humbled and grateful for partners like Green Thumb Industries who support our mission to help those negatively and disproportionately affected by the criminalization of cannabis. Green Thumb’s ongoing dedication to our efforts is very much valued and appreciated.”

Over 260,000 patients are registered with the Pennsylvania program, including 168,000 active card holders. The industry services about 65,000 patient visits per week with nearly 160,000 products sold weekly. Approximately 2.5 million patient visits have occurred since the program’s inception, yielding $423 million in retail sales and $288 million in wholesale sales. The industry employs over 4,000 people in Pennsylvania.

In addition to Rise Duncansville, there are Rise™ retail stores in Pennsylvania in the following locations: Chambersburg, Cranberry, Erie, Hermitage, Latrobe, King of Prussia, Mechanicsburg, New Castle, Carlisle, Steelton and York, the last three of which are licensed to KW Ventures. Green Thumb entered the Pennsylvania market in 2017 and operates a manufacturing facility in Danville where the company produces its branded products including Rythm and Dr. Solomon’s.

Rise Duncansville offers online reservations and in-store pickup for registered Pennsylvania medical cannabis cardholders. Patients may order online at www.risecannabis.com by creating an account and scheduling a pick-up time. They will receive a text message to confirm all reservations and will pick up during their designated time.

Rise Duncansville is located at 370 Pound Road in Duncansville. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 1,700 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

About Last Prisoner Project

The Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is a coalition of cannabis industry leaders, executives and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry. LPP is dedicated to releasing cannabis prisoners and helping them rebuild their lives. As the United States moves away from the criminalization of cannabis, giving rise to a major new industry, there remains the fundamental injustice inflicted upon those who have suffered criminal convictions and the consequences of those convictions. Through intervention, advocacy and awareness campaigns, the forces behind the Last Prisoner Project will work to redress the past and continuing harms of these unjust laws and policies and are dedicated to making sure that every last victimless cannabis prisoner walks free. Visit www.LastPrisonerProject.org or text FREEDOM to 24365 to donate and learn more.

The forward‐looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those express or implied.

