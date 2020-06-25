LGI Homes opens new community of move-in-ready homes in Kitsap County

Bay Vista offers on-site amenities, commuter access, and new homes for sale from the $380,000s in Bremerton.

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced the grand opening of Bay Vista, a community of single-family homes located in Bremerton, Wash. LGI plans to construct 120 move-in ready homes at Bay Vista.



"We're excited to announce the opening of our Bay Vista community in the heart of the Kitsap Peninsula,” said Ryan Stokes, LGI Homes’ Division President. “Now more than ever, our customers seek personal space and a safe place they can call their own. Bay Vista offers a tremendous value to homebuyers looking for a high-quality home within reach of modern conveniences and amenities."

Situated between WA-3 and the Bremerton Ferry Dock, Bay Vista provides a commuter-friendly location where homeowners can easily reach the employment and attractions of both Tacoma and downtown Seattle. Bay Vista residents will find a multitude of local amenities available nearby, including a number of grocery stores, restaurants and local parks located within walking distance from the community. A destination for outdoor enthusiasts and travelers alike, the city of Bremerton offers a variety of diversions, such as the Bremerton Naval Museum, Gold Mountain Golf Club, several marinas and more than 35 local parks showcasing the area’s lush natural landscape.

In addition to a peaceful, harborside atmosphere, Bay Vista residents will enjoy a pocket park with picnic tables, benches and a children’s playground. Paved walking paths wind throughout the community and streetlights illuminate the sidewalk-lined streets for added safety at night.

Homebuyers at Bay Vista may choose from five floor plans with three, four or five bedrooms, ranging in size from 1,200 square feet to over 2,100 square feet. Each of the one- and two-story homes come equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome Plus™ interior package, featuring luxury finishes like granite countertops, stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, 42-inch upper cabinets with crown molding, designer light fixtures, 2-inch faux wood blinds, and a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener. In addition to the upgraded interiors, every home constructed at Bay Vista includes a welcoming covered front porch, exterior coach lighting, front yard landscaping and a fully fenced backyard.

For additional information on available homes at Bay Vista, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (844) 792-3700 or visit LGIHomes.com/BayVista . To accommodate homebuyers during this time, LGI Homes’ information centers are open for tours by appointment only and are in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 35,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

