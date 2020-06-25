Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market 2020 Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2026

A new market study, titled “Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market 2020-2026:

Overview:

This report focuses on the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IBM (US)

FICO (US)

Oracle (US)

SAS Institute (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

DXC Technology (US)

SAP (Germany)

ACI Worldwide (US)

Fiserv (US)

ThreatMetrix (US)

NICE Systems (Israel)

Experian (US)

LexisNexis (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fraud Analytics

Authentication

GRC Solution

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Insurance claims

Money laundering

Electronic payment

Mobile payment

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Covid-19 Implications on Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

5 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America Impact of COVID-19

7 Europe Impact of COVID-19

8 China Impact of COVID-19

9 Japan Impact of COVID-19

10 Southeast Asia Impact of COVID-19

11 India Impact of COVID-19

12 Central & South America Impact of COVID-19

13Key Players Profiles

Continued………



