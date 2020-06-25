Tizona Initiates Clinical Development of TTX-080 in Advanced Cancers

/EIN News/ -- -- IND Cleared by US FDA with Study Enrollment to Begin in Q3 2020 --



-- First Anti-HLA-G Antibody into the Clinic --

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tizona Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held, clinical stage company developing first-in-class cancer immunotherapies, announced today that its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for TTX-080, a novel antibody targeting HLA-G, has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The first clinical study of TTX-080 will be initiated in advanced cancers in Q3 2020.

TTX-080, discovered at Tizona, is the first anti-HLA-G antibody to enter clinical development. HLA-G is normally expressed at the maternal-fetal interface and certain other sites of immune privilege. In cancer, its expression is used as an immune evasion strategy. By blocking the interaction of HLA-G with its receptors, TTX-080 prevents the suppression of both innate and adaptive immune activity and has the potential to enhance anti-tumor responses. Tizona plans to evaluate TTX-080 as both a monotherapy and in combination therapy in advanced cancers in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

“We are excited to begin clinical development of TTX-080, our second investigational first-in-class cancer immunotherapy,” said Scott Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, Tizona. “This represents an important expansion of our efforts to develop truly novel therapeutics and takes us a step forward on our mission to bring transformational medicines to people with cancer.”

About Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.

Tizona is a privately held, clinical-stage immunotherapy company that develops first-in-class medicines to deliver transformational benefits for people with cancer. Tizona translates scientific breakthroughs into therapeutics that stimulate the immune system and counter immune suppression. Its pipeline includes the clinical stage TTX-030, a first-in-class anti-CD39 antibody, that is being developed in collaboration with AbbVie, TTX-080, a wholly owned anti-HLA-G antibody, and two wholly owned first-in-class preclinical programs.

Contact:

Investors:

Shari Annes, Annes Associates

sannes@annesassociates.com

650-888-0902

Media:

Janet Graesser

jgraesser@tizonatx.com

917-685-8799