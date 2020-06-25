Growing Awareness About Hygiene Amidst Disease Outbreaks Such As Coronavirus Has Increased The Demand For Hand Towels

Hand Towels Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

The Business Research Company’s Hand Towels Global Market Shares And Industry Analysis 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hand towels market is expected to grow from $3.4 billion in 2019 to about $5.1 billion in 2020, as there is an increased awareness about hygiene and use of disposables towels due to the Covid-19 pandemic across the globe. People are preferring disposable bathroom paper towels over the reusable cloth ones to curb the spread of infection. The hand towels market is expected to stabilize and reach $4.4 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% through 2023.

The increasing awareness about hygiene in countries across the world is a key factor driving the growth of the global hand towels market. Hygiene and sanitation are essential for preventing and controlling the spread of many dangerous human diseases including cholera, diarrhoea, Ebola, and now Coronavirus. Regular hand-washing with soap is one of the most effective ways of avoiding or reducing COVID-19 spread without vaccine or cure. A recent poll has indicated that French citizens might be at high risk for viral infections in the form of coronavirus (Covid-19) due to a lack of good hygiene practices. Therefore, the increasing awareness about hygiene in developing countries is expected to drive the growth of the hand towels market.

The hand towel market consists of sales of hand towel, which is a rectangular piece of absorbent paper made from tissue paper instead of cloth. Paper towels soak up water because they are loosely woven which enables water to travel between them, even against gravity (capillary effect). Paper towels can be individually packed (as stacks of folded towels or held coiled) or come in rolls. Paper towels have similar purposes to conventional towels, such as drying hands, wiping the hands or face, windows, dusting, and cleaning up spills.

The hand towel market covered is segmented by product type into rolled paper towels, boxed paper towels, and multifold paper towel. By application, the market is segmented into residential and commercial use.

The manufacture of forest-friendly paper towels is gaining traction in the hand towels market. Forest-friendly paper towels are those that are manufactured without cutting down forests. These papers are made from a mixture of bamboo and sugarcane. For instance, Who Gives A Crap, specializing in environmentally friendly, zero waste, safe and plastic-free household products manufactures environmentally friendly paper kitchen towels that are made of tree-free products and are cost efficient. They are durable 2-ply towels that are used for clean-ups.

