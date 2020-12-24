NYSOFA: Remain Vigilant Against COVID-19 Scammers June 18, 2020 | 12:24 PM EDT Learn more about NYSOFA: Remain Vigilant Against COVID-19 Scammers

NEW YORK STATE OFFICE FOR THE AGING REMINDS NEW YORKERS TO REMAIN VIGILANT AGAINST COVID-19 SCAMS

Scammers Continuing to Use Variety of Methods Tied to Coronavirus that Specifically Target Older Adults

Albany, NY—New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) reminds New Yorkers of all ages to stay aware of scams surrounding the novel coronavirus . Scams have become even more sophisticated in recent years, and although COVID-19 cases are currently on the decline across the state, scammers continue to seek to take advantage of uncertainty surrounding the virus.

“The impact of social distancing has resulted in a rise in scams that prey on vulnerable individuals, particularly socially isolated older adults,” said NYSOFA Acting Director Greg Olsen. “As scammers become increasingly more inventive, I urge all New Yorkers to be on the lookout and report any and all suspicious activity immediately to help protect other New Yorkers from falling prey.”

It is well known that social isolation disproportionately affects older adults. While social distancing was put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, it also has had the unintended effect of heightening the risk of social isolation and loneliness even more, ultimately leaving people more vulnerable to scams and financial exploitation.

Scammers are using email , text messages , social media , and the telephone to steal and defraud. Examples of COVID-19 scams include:

Phishing and supply scams – Scammers impersonate health organizations and businesses to gather personal and financial information or sell fake test kits, supplies, vaccines or cures for COVID-19.

Contact tracing scams – Scammers pretend to be COVID contact tracers and trick people into providing personal information. Legitimate contact tracers will never ask for personal information like Social Security or financial information.

Economic relief scams –The government will NOT ask for a fee to receive any funds, nor will they ask for your personal or account information.

Government grant scams – Scammers are taking advantage of homeowners by making bogus offers to secure generous grants for home repairs.

Charity scams – Scammers seek donations for illegitimate or non-existent organizations.

Delivery of malware – Often through “virus-tracking apps” or sensationalized news reports to gain access to all your information.

Provider scams – Scammers impersonate doctors and hospital staff, claim to have treated a relative or friend of the intended victim for COVID-19 and demand payment for treatment.

Bank/FDIC scams – Scammers impersonate FDIC or bank employees and falsely claim that banks are limiting access to deposits or that there are security issues with bank deposits.

Investment scams disguised as “research reports” – Scammers claim that products or services of publicly traded companies can prevent, detect or cure COVID-19.

Shopping scams – Many new shopping scams are related to safety products and hard to find household goods. Scammers sell emergency preparedness materials, but never deliver the promised goods.

With the increase in online shopping due to social distancing, there has been an increase in scammers calling people claiming they need to discuss fraudulent charges.

Association on Aging in New York Executive Director Becky Preve said, “New Yorkers need to remain vigilant against scams that target older individuals and caregivers during this pandemic. Perpetrators are using the opportunity now more than ever to exploit our most vulnerable population, and the guidance provided is an excellent resource to provide education and protection.”

New Yorkers should follow these best prac t ices to keep their money and information safe:

Do not open emails or respond to texts from people or companies you do not know.

Never click on links or attachments in an email or a text you do not 100% trust.

If you receive an email or a text from your bank or retailer that makes you feel skeptical, call the customer service number on their official website.

If you receive a phone call from anyone attempting to verify account information, be wary. Government agencies will never request this information over the telephone, and most businesses would never call or email you to ask for your security credentials.

When shopping online, only purchase from sites that begin with “HTTPS”, which means the site is considered secure.

Watch for spelling errors on websites—many scams originate in foreign countries.

What to Do if You Have Been Scammed

Report it. Reporting scams to law enforcement is important to help establish accurate statistics on how many people have been affected, which determines how many resources the FBI and other law enforcement will devote to breaking up fraud rings.

Resources

NYS Attorney Ge n eral

NYS Department of State Divisio n of Consumer Protection

AARP Fraud Watch N e twork – 877-908-3360

Better Business Bu r eau

FBI Internet Crime C omplaint Center

