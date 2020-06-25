Vermont State Police / Death Investigation / Stockbridge

VSP Media Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

MEDIA RELEASE

CASE#: 20B201950

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Thomas McCoy

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06-24-2020 / approx. 2107 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stockbridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is currently investigating an apparent drowning in the Town of Stockbridge. The victim was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and pronounced deceased late Tuesday evening. The investigation is in the early stages and being handled by detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations and troopers from the Royalton Barracks.

There is no further information at this time.

Detective Lieutenant John-Paul Schmidt

Vermont State Police

Major Crime Unit

802 342-6174 cell

John-Paul.Schmidt@vermont.gov