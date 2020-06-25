Vermont State Police / Death Investigation / Stockbridge
VSP Media Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
MEDIA RELEASE
CASE#: 20B201950
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Thomas McCoy
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06-24-2020 / approx. 2107 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stockbridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is currently investigating an apparent drowning in the Town of Stockbridge. The victim was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and pronounced deceased late Tuesday evening. The investigation is in the early stages and being handled by detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations and troopers from the Royalton Barracks.
There is no further information at this time.
Detective Lieutenant John-Paul Schmidt
Vermont State Police
Major Crime Unit
802 342-6174 cell
John-Paul.Schmidt@vermont.gov