Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,503 in the last 365 days.

Vermont State Police / Death Investigation / Stockbridge

VSP Media Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

MEDIA RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B201950

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Thomas McCoy                           

STATION: Westminster                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06-24-2020 / approx. 2107 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stockbridge, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

The Vermont State Police is currently investigating an apparent drowning in the Town of Stockbridge.  The victim was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and pronounced deceased late Tuesday evening.  The investigation is in the early stages and being handled by detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations and troopers from the Royalton Barracks.

 

There is no further information at this time.

 

 

 

Detective Lieutenant John-Paul Schmidt

Vermont State Police

Major Crime Unit

802 342-6174 cell

John-Paul.Schmidt@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Vermont State Police / Death Investigation / Stockbridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.