Kiadis announces first patient enrolled in clinical study conducted at The Ohio State University in R/R AML with off-the-shelf K-NK cells from universal donors as part of its K-NK003 program

/EIN News/ -- Amsterdam, The Netherlands, June 25, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, and The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital (OSUCCC-James), today announced that the first patient has been enrolled and treated in a phase I, first-in-human clinical trial in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (“R/R AML”) with off-the-shelf Natural Killer (“NK”) cells manufactured at the Cell Therapy laboratory at the OSUCCC-James using Kiadis’ FC21 and proprietary universal donor platforms. The trial is being conducted at the OSUCCC-James and is expected to provide valuable data to support Kiadis’ K-NK003 development program.

The phase I study, NCT04220684, will evaluate the NK cell product in up to 56 patients, ages 18 – 80 who have primary refractory AML, relapsed AML, or myelodysplastic syndromes (“MDS”). The goal of this study is to establish safety of the NK cell therapy for the induction of remission in patients with R/R AML or MDS and to determine the optimal dosing and overall response rate. Patients enrolled in the study will receive six doses of NK cells of 1 x 107 cells/kg to 1 x 108 cells/kg after receiving reinduction chemotherapy. The trial is expected to provide further clinical proof-of-concept of Kiadis’ K-NK003 product. Kiadis is supporting the Investigator-sponsored study through a collaborative research agreement with OSUCCC-James.

Sumithira Vasu, MBBS, the principal investigator of the clinical trial, hematologist and scientist, Medical Director of the Cell Therapy Lab at OSUCCC-James, and associate professor at the Ohio State College of Medicine says, “This off-the-shelf universal donor NK cell therapy is an exciting new experimental treatment option for patients with R/R AML and MDS that allows us to infuse large numbers of hyperfunctional NK cells immediately when needed. Treating our first patient with this therapy is an important step in this ongoing clinical research.”

Andrew Sandler, MD, chief medical officer of Kiadis commented, “This trial uses a novel off-the-shelf, readily available NK cell product to treat a very sick and difficult-to-treat group of patients. We are very enthusiastic with the initiation of this trial and to be one step closer to bringing K-NK-cell therapies to a broad patient population across a potentially wide range of cancers.”

Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

Kiadis Pharma N.V. (‘Kiadis’ of de ‘Onderneming’) (Euronext Amsterdam en Brussel: KDS), een biofarmaceutisch bedrijf gericht op onderzoek in de klinische fase, en de Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital van de Ohio State University (‘OSUCCC-James’), kondigen aan dat de eerste patiënt is behandeld in een fase-I klinische studie voor behandeling van patiënten met recidiverende of refractaire acute myeloïde leukemie (R/R AML). De studie wordt uitgevoerd door de OSUCCC-James met NK-cellen geproduceerd in het Cell Therapy laboratorium aan de OSUCCC-James op basis van de Kiadis FC21- en universele-donorplatforms. De studie zal naar verwachting waardevolle gegevens leveren voor het K-NK003 product van Kiadis.

In de fase-I studie (NCT04220684) wordt het NK-celproduct geëvalueerd bij maximaal 56 patiënten van 18-80 jaar met primaire refractaire AML, recidiverende AML of myelodysplastische syndromen (MDS). Het doel van de studie is om veiligheid, inductie van remissie, optimale dosering en responspercentage met NK celtherapie vast te stellen bij deze patienten. Deelnemende patiënten krijgen zes doseringen NK-cellen van 1 x 107 cellen/kg tot 1 x 108 cellen/kg. Kiadis ondersteunt de studie door middel van een onderzoeksovereenkomst met Ohio State University.

Dit persbericht vormt een vertaling van het gepubliceerde Engelstalige persbericht. Bij eventuele verschillen is de tekst van het Engelstalige persbericht altijd bepalend.

About Kiadis’ K-NK-cell Therapies

Kiadis’ NK-cell programs consist of off-the-shelf and haplo donor cell therapy products for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors as adjunctive and stand-alone therapies.

The Company’s NK-cell PM21 particle technology enables improved ex vivo expansion and activation of anti-cancer cytotoxic NK-cells supporting multiple high-dose infusions. Kiadis’ proprietary off-the-shelf NK-cell platform is based on NK-cells from unique universal donors. The Kiadis off-the-shelf K-NK platform can make NK-cell therapy product rapidly and economically available for a broad patient population across a potentially wide range of indications.

Kiadis is clinically developing K-NK003 for the treatment of relapse/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The Company is also developing K-NK002, which is administered as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic on top of HSCT and provides functional, mature and potent NK-cells from a haploidentical family member. In addition, the Company has pre-clinical programs evaluating NK-cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors.

About Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (R/R AML)

Acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) is the most common type of acute leukemia in adults and has the lowest survival rate of all leukemias. AML relapse affects nearly half of all leukemia patients who achieved remission after initial treatment and can continue to occur several months to several years after treatment with the majority of relapses occurring within two to three years of the initial treatment. Patients with relapsed or refractory leukemia have limited treatment options and poor survival rates.

The goal of treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is to put the leukemia into complete remission and to keep it that way. Unlike conventional chemotherapy options, which primarily target dividing cells, immunotherapeutic therapies aim at directing an immune response against tumor cells. Natural Killer (NK) cells are effector lymphocytes of the innate immune system capable of exerting anti-AML activity. The K-NK cell platform is a cell-based immunotherapy to treat patients with advanced blood cancer.

About Kiadis

Founded in 1997, Kiadis is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapies for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at www.kiadis.com .

