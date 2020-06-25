Dr. Jay Grossman Of Concierge Dentistry In Brentwood Now FULLY Open To Take Care Of Your Dental Needs

Dr. Jay Grossman

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nation gradually starts to open service doors to clients, many folks are ready to head back to their usual appointments in order to restore some normality back into their lives. All 50 states are now allowing dental offices to be open for routine care as well as emergencies. Dr. Jay Grossman of Concierge Dentistry in Brentwood is here to aid people with dental services in a safe and effective manner. Concierge Dentistry has implemented various precautions to help ensure the safety of patients as well as their staff, and these are up and running.

Dr. Grossman and his team have taken serious steps to ensure that they comply with the guidelines and leave every patient feeling safe and healthy by the end of their visit. Dr. Grossman states, “We start our triage by asking questions on the phone, then, when you arrive, we take your temperature and ask additional questions. We limit the number of patients in the waiting room to 1-2 people”.

He continues by stating, “We have removed all magazines, coffee, and toys from the waiting room and we quickly move our patients to a private room that has been fully sanitized. Please do not delay care, especially if you are starting to feel any sensitivity or pain. We don’t want to have infections spread or decay to occur, or to have a simple filling or crown turn out to be a root canal or dental implant”.

Dr. Grossman feels that his profession, in particular, has been ready for situations such as this pandemic, as they have been following protocols to prevent the spread of viruses for decades. Now, with the addition of HEPA filters in each room, coupled with using disposable products and sterilizing the room after each patient which dentist has been doing for decades, Dr. Grossman feels confident in welcoming you back for your dental needs.

Ways to help our Veterans and foster youth:

1. Whiten your teeth in an hour: Donate a minimum of $200 to HNT (which provides free dental care to Veterans and foster children) and we will whiten your teeth for FREE as a thank you. Offer open to all, regardless if you are a patient of record.

http://www.HNT.Dental

2. Buy Lonesome Rider Coffee

Homeless Not Toothless has teamed up with the Veteran owned coffee company, Lonesome Rider Coffee, to raise money and awareness for Homeless Not Toothless, which is in desperate need for personal protective equipment so we can treat our Veterans. Lonesome Rider Coffee is donating 25% of each bag of coffee and purchase of an HNT mug back to Homeless Not Toothless and their coffee is EXTRAORDINARY! (some of the best coffee I have ever had!!)

https://lonesomeridercoffee.com/collections/specialty-blends/products/sumatra

3. Using Amazon to Support Homeless Not Toothless, withOUT it costing you a penny! Amazon has a program that allows all your orders to donate 1% back to charity. This costs NOTHING to you. Amazon takes 1% of their profits and donates it back. How it works is SMILE.AMAZON.COM is the exact same website as Amazon.com but Smile.amazon.com allows you to buy your items with the 1% donation. Please replace your bookmarks and bookmark smile.amazon.com. The link will allow you to directly connect to Homeless Not Toothless. Please follow this link and sign up for free!

https://smile.amazon.com/ch/20-0615767



Dr. Jay Grossman (http://www.conciergedentistry.com) has a concierge dental practice in Brentwood, CA since 1991 with several specialists offering "continuity of care", all specialties under one roof. He is a graduate of NYU College of Dentistry as well as a former Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps. He is a current Professor at UCLA College of Dentistry, Professor at NYU College of Dentistry and a former Professor at Western University College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Grossman is a speaker on the national stage, and the founder of Homeless Not Toothless, an organization that has donated over $5 - Million in free dental care to over 60,000 homeless Veterans and foster children.

Dr. Jay Grossman and his Concierge Dentistry team’s goal has always been simple, to deliver the finest dental care available. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, they provide modern imaging capabilities that allow their patients to clearly see the reasons for procedures and the intended results. They recognize that patients are individuals with different goals and needs, and they strive to provide a soothing and educational environment where extraordinary results are realized.

https://www.conciergedentistry.com/

