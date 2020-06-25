Roundabout Project Continues at Route 94, Route 394, and Stoney Point Road Intersection in Village of Hampton, Adams County

Lane restriction begins next week on Route 94 (Carlisle Pike)

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the third traffic control phase will go into effect next week at a roundabout project at the intersection of Route 94 (Carlisle Pike), Route 394 (Hunterstown Road), and Stoney Point Road (Route 1007) in the Village of Hampton, Reading Township, Adams County.

Beginning Monday, June 29, Carlisle Pike to be reduced to a single lane at the intersection. The southbound lane of the road will be closed. The northbound lane will remain open with temporary signals allowing alternating directions of traffic to proceed through the single-lane section of roadway. A 10-foot maximum vehicle width restriction will be in place. These conditions are expected to remain in effect for about two months.

The first phase of this intersection improvement project was implemented in mid-May and required the closure of Stoney Point Road at the intersection of Carlisle Pike. The detour for this phase of the project uses Route 234 and Route 94. This closure also will be in place for the duration of the project.

The second phase of this project, implemented in early June, called for Route 394 to be closed at the intersection with Carlisle Pike for the duration of the project. A detour is in effect using Oxford Road (Route 1015) and Route 234.

This project is expected to be completed by the end of November 2020.

Kinsley Construction, Inc., of York, PA, was awarded this $1,488,569 contract, which includes roadway reconstruction, curbs, sidewalks, central island and channeling devices, truck aprons, crosswalks, drainage, lighting and signals.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

