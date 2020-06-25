Legal Fireworks Sales in California Set to Begin, TNT Fireworks Releases App to Preview Fireworks in Augmented Reality
California’s Leading Consumer Fireworks Company Continues Providing Safe Family Fun; Implements COVID-19 Procedures at Nonprofits’ Fireworks Stands
I would encourage everyone to buy their TNT Fireworks early to make sure they get everything they want and avoid the lines on the 3rd and 4th.”FULLERTON, CA, USA, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next week almost 3000 nonprofits in over 297 California communities will begin their annual effort to raise the funds they need to deliver the critical services in their community by selling California State Fire Marshal-Approved Fireworks (Safe and Sane) at their fireworks stands.
— Carson Anderson
These nonprofits range from well-established organizations that deliver vital services for large numbers of people to tiny groups that fill a specific niche with the help they provide in their community. Each year these nonprofits collectively net approximately $35 million that helps advance education, improve lives, and provide a critical component of California’s social services safety net.
To make sure, in this COVID-19 era, that these nonprofits have the opportunity to raise the vital funding for the critical programs they provide in their communities, TNT Fireworks worked diligently with public health officers and elected officials across the state to make sure protective measures will be in place in their fireworks stands to protect the nonprofits’ volunteers as well as their customers (Click here for link to Physical Distancing Protocol).
In addition, they developed a consumer outreach component to encourage the state-approved fireworks customer to practice physical distancing in their use of the state-approved fireworks as well (click here for link for the “Stay Safe, Stay Distant, Enjoy Fireworks!” program).
TNT has also introduced an industry-first smartphone app that helps consumers locate their nearest fireworks stands, search TNT products, and preview videos of an item’s performance. The app also allows consumers to use their smartphones to view TNT’s hottest new fireworks products using augmented reality. You can take a picture of your backyard or driveway, and then see an augmented reality of what the state-approved firework item’s performance will look like at your home. The TNT Fireworks app is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play.
TNT Fireworks is not only the state’s largest wholesale distributor of California State Fire Marshal-Approved Fireworks (“Safe and Sane”) but is also the nation’s leading consumer fireworks company. TNT Fireworks is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. What started as a roadside newsstand in Florence, AL, is now a fourth-generation family-owned business operating in 49 states and Puerto Rico, as well as the United Kingdom and Canada.
In honor of its 100th anniversary, TNT Fireworks is offering even more discounts and specials on many of its most popular products in order to help consumers and their families get more for their money this year. Families can expect to find a great selection of quality fireworks to safely use to produce their own fireworks show safely right at home.
Widespread cancellations of public events, sporting games, concerts, fairs, and community fireworks celebrations in many communities across the state, means family backyard celebrations using State-Approved Fireworks will be the only safe and responsible option available to most Californians. “It is also expected to produce an unusually heavy consumer demand for our most popular items and assortments as well as our newest items that have received five-star ratings from many newspapers across the state,” said Carson Anderson with the Anderson Family-owned TNT Fireworks. “I would encourage everyone to buy their TNT Fireworks early to make sure they get everything they want and avoid the lines on the 3rd and 4th.”
In addition to federal restrictions, California has enacted even more stringent construction and performance safety standards to ensure that the firework items that are legal to sell in California are as safe as possible. The Office of the State Fire Marshal engages in an extensive testing and approval process of a limited variety of static ground-based fountains, handheld items, spinners, and novelty items that are labeled “Safe and Sane” but are commonly referred to as “State-Approved”. These fireworks may be identified by State Fire Marshal’s seal on the item or the box containing it.
California law allows each city or county to determine whether they will permit these State-Approved Fireworks to be sold or used in their jurisdiction. While some local ordinances may be more restrictive, California law states they may be sold only from noon on June 28 through noon on July 6 each year. Currently, 297 communities throughout the state allow the sale and use of these fireworks each 4th of July. All these jurisdictions, with a very few exceptions, restrict the retail sale of these fireworks to fireworks stands operated by established nonprofit, community-based organizations within their jurisdiction.
Unlike State-Approved Fireworks that don’t explode or fly into the air, dangerous illegal fireworks are responsible for the overwhelming majority of injuries, fires, and property damage that occur every Fourth of July.
When you purchase your selection of TNT Fireworks this year, ask for a copy of the California State Fire Marshal’s free “Celebrate Safely” brochure (click here to view a copy). It contains a number of common-sense precautions and safety measures you should follow when using state-approved fireworks. “State-approved fireworks are fun and exciting! Just follow these few precautions and you’ll have a spectacular, safe, and fun-filled display,” added Anderson.
ABOUT TNT FIREWORKS
For 100 years, TNT set the benchmark for safety, customer satisfaction, innovation, and quality in the fireworks industry. For more information about TNT Fireworks, visit www.TNTFireworks.com.
NOTE: All safety materials, including videos and PSAs (as well as all safety videos and PSAs produced and distributed over the last 30 years) and information and tutorials on “Nail’em”, the illegal fireworks smartphone reporting app, as well as the list of the 297 communities that allow the sale and use of State-Approved Fireworks are available online at… www.ca-fireworks.com
