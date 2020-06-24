DATCP Encourages Potential Applicants for Food Security Grants to Sign Up for Email Updates

Release Date: June 24, 2020​

Media Contact: Grace Atherton, Communications Director, (608) 224-5020,

Grace.Atherton@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF

​MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is encouraging those who may be interested in applying for grants through the Food Security Initiative to sign up for email updates on the department's website: FoodSecurity.wi.gov. The same distribution list will be used to share program information with applicants for both grant programs described below.

The Food Security Initiative, announced by Governor Tony Evers in May, is funded by $15 million in federal dollars provided to Wisconsin through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The initiative will be divided into two grant programs:

A Request for Proposals (RFP) for the first round of grants will be released in early July. This initial round will total $5 million. The funding will help support the innovations and adaptations food banks and pantries have made to address the challenges presented by COVID-19.

An RFP for the second round of grants will be released in mid- to late-July. These grants will total $10 million and will focus on strengthening the presence of Wisconsin products within the food security network. Applicants will be strongly encouraged to partner with organizations that work directly with Wisconsin's agricultural producers and food processors to maximize the use of Wisconsin products.

“As Governor Evers noted when he provided this funding, the two grant programs that make up the Food Security Initiative are a win-win for our state," said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski. “Through these grants, we can help alleviate food insecurity while also investing in our agriculture industry. These two programs seek to support our food supply chain all the way from farm to family."

Anyone who may be interested in applying for either grant should visit FoodSecurity.wi.gov. More information on both programs will be shared as details are finalized in the coming weeks.

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.