When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: June 24, 2020 FDA Publish Date: June 24, 2020 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Distributed without FDA clearance may pose health risk Company Name: Chengdu Ai Qin E-commerce Co., Ltd Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

On June 18, 2020, Chengdu Ai Qin E-commerce Co., Ltd initiated a nationwide recall of 1362 pairs of colored contact lenses. The relevant series of contact lenses have been found to be distributed without FDA clearance and may pose a threat to health.

The following products are being recalled:

Name of Product Black Starshine Diamonds Starlight Flower Brown Flower Grey Radial Brown Radial Pink Devil Red Brand TTDeye TTDeye TTDeye TTDeye TTDeye TTDeye TTDeye Lot Codes B16112100 B16112203 B16112210 B16112231 B16112109 B16112110 B16112201

These colored contact lenses were sold through the website www.ttdeye.com and shipped directly to the customer from 08/05/2019 - 10/11/2019.

The recalled products were manufactured August 2018 and may be identified by name of the product and the date of manufacture, “2018-08”, found on the package label.

If you have received this product, immediately cease use and contact the company via online chat at www.ttdeye.com between 9AM and 6PM (GMT+8) or contact the company via email at info@ttdeye.com (24 hours) for further information.

The company has received no complaints to date.

Chengdu Ai Qin E-commerce Co., Ltd is notifying its customers by email and is arranging for return/replacement of all recalled colored contact lenses.

Chengdu Ai Qin E-commerce Co., Ltd is voluntarily recalling these contact lenses after becoming aware of the problem. Chengdu Ai Qin E-commerce Co., Ltd has notified the FDA of this action.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.