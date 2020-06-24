Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
United States Oil Fund, LP Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $500,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. continues its investigation of potential securities law violations on behalf of investors of the United States Oil Fund, LP (“USO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: USO) to determine whether USO may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. USO has lost approximately 75% of its value in the two months ended April 30, 2020. Reportedly, the SEC and CFTC have begun investigations around whether USO’s risks were properly disclosed to investors.

United States Oil Fund investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, USO shares and suffered losses greater than $500,000 are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, securities@kehoelawfirm.cominfo@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

