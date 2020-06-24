Hudson Technologies Announces the Passing of CEO Kevin J. Zugibe

/EIN News/ -- PEARL RIVER, N.Y., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) today issued the following statement: “It is with great sadness that we announce that Kevin J. Zugibe, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies, Inc., passed away unexpectedly yesterday. The entire Hudson family mourns this loss. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Kevin’s family. Kevin was our founder and an industry pioneer who brought his remarkable passion, experience and energy to Hudson.”



Vincent Abbatecola, Chairman of Hudson’s Audit Committee, issued the following statement on behalf of the Board of Directors: “With the passing of Kevin J. Zugibe, Hudson Technologies has suffered a major loss. In accordance with our adopted succession plan, Brian Coleman, our President and Chief Operating Officer, will assume the duties of Chief Executive Officer. Brian has the complete confidence of the Board of Directors that he and the entire Hudson Technologies team will continue Kevin Zugibe’s remarkable legacy.”

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable solutions for optimizing performance and enhancing reliability of commercial and industrial chiller plants and refrigeration systems. Hudson's proprietary RefrigerantSide® Services increase operating efficiency, provide energy and cost savings, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the plant’s carbon footprint while enhancing system life and reliability of operations at the same time. RefrigerantSide® Services can be performed at a customer's site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies. Hudson also offers SMARTenergy OPS®, which is a cloud-based Managed Software as a Service for continuous monitoring, Fault Detection and Diagnostics and real-time optimization of chilled water plants. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services for commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration uses. For further information on Hudson, please visit the Company's web site at www.hudsontech.com.

