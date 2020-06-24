Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date June 15, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of June 15, 2020, short interest in 2,439 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 7,927,678,024 shares compared with 7,896,860,004 shares in 2,420 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of May 29, 2020. The mid-June short interest represents 2.48 days compared with 2.74 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,053 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,105,754,484 shares at the end of the settlement date of June 15, 2020 compared with 1,078,521,731 shares in 1,042 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 1.00 days average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.00.

In summary, short interest in all 3,492 Nasdaq® securities totaled 9,033,432,508 shares at the June 15, 2020 settlement date, compared with 3,462 issues and 8,975,381,735 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.88 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.16 for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp .

