MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE WILL HOST THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

HOLMDEL, NJ, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) will host its Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook at that time.

Monmouth Real Estate’s Third Quarter financial results will be released on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and will be available on Monmouth Real Estate’s website at www.mreic.reit in the Investor Relations section, under Filings and Reports.

To participate in the Webcast select the 3Q2020 Webcast and Earnings Call icon on the homepage of Monmouth Real Estate’s website at www.mreic.reit , in the Highlights section, towards the bottom of the page. Interested parties can also participate via Conference Call by calling toll free 1-877-510-5852 (domestically) or 1-412-902-4138 (internationally).

The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. It will be available until November 16, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing toll free 1-877-344-7529 (domestically) and 1-412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 10144143. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at Monmouth Real Estate’s website, www.mreic.reit .

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties located in 31 states, containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet.