Teekay Corporation Board Member Bjorn Moller Announces Retirement

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation (Teekay or the Company) (NYSE:TK) today announced that Bjorn Moller is retiring from the Company’s Board of Directors, after more than 35 years of service with the Company. This included serving as a Teekay Board member for 22 years and as Teekay’s President and Chief Executive Officer from 1998 to 2011.



David Schellenberg, Teekay’s Chairman commented, “Bjorn has been an exceptional and visionary leader during his tenure as a member of Teekay’s Board of Directors and as its CEO. He has been instrumental in transforming the Company into a world leader in the marine energy industry. We are truly grateful for his enormous passion and commitment to Teekay over so many years.”

