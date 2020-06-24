Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott, TDEM To Provide Free Masks To All Texans Who Are Tested At State-Run COVID-19 Mobile Testing Sites

June 24, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), in partnership with the Texas Military Department, will begin distributing 3-ply surgical masks to every Texan who undergoes COVID-19 testing at state-run mobile test collection sites. Beginning tomorrow, each Texan who receives a COVID-19 test at a state-run mobile testing site will be provided with four masks to take home with them. Texans can find a testing site near them by visiting TDEM's COVID-19 Test Collection Site map. 

"Wearing a mask or facial covering in public is an effective way for Texans to protect themselves and others from the transmission of COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "This program helps ensure that Texans have the resources they need to effectively mitigate the spread of this virus and keep themselves and their communities safe. I continue to urge all Texans to do their part by taking necessary precautions that will reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout our state."

