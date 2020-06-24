Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BitAngels New York City Virtual Event – Current State of Cryptocurrencies to Digital Tokens

Free Virtual Event: June 25th @ 1 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK CITY, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) In this BitAngels online event, we will have 3-4 quality presentations, thoughtful industry speakers, and valuable networking and collaboration. BitAngels virtual city events typically focus on entrepreneurs in the city’s region, but we invite our entire global blockchain network to attend.

To celebrate BitAngels New York’s first virtual BitAngels event, we invite you to register now for your FREE TICKET.

This meeting will include three presenting companies and a dynamic panel discussion focused on crypto and digital securities.

Panel Discussion on the Current State of Cryptocurrencies to Digital Tokens:  

After registering, the meeting room link will be sent to your email the morning of the event.

**This event will be recorded but video access is limited to BitAngels investor members, who may join for the live event as well as view the recording afterward. To learn more about becoming a member, visit https://www.bitangels.network/membership.

Presenting Companies:

BitAngels is a group of cryptocurrency investors helping to grow the blockchain ecosystem through community events and company spotlights since 2013. For more information, please visit our website. Past BitAngels funded companies include Maidsafe, Factom, Ethereum, BnkToTheFuture, Shapeshift, and Storj.


Fay Shapiro
BitAngels NYC Leader
fays@commpro.biz
Direct: 212-779-0181

Primary Logo

