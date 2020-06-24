BitAngels New York City Virtual Event – Current State of Cryptocurrencies to Digital Tokens

Free Virtual Event: June 25th @ 1 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK CITY, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) In this BitAngels online event, we will have 3-4 quality presentations, thoughtful industry speakers, and valuable networking and collaboration. BitAngels virtual city events typically focus on entrepreneurs in the city’s region, but we invite our entire global blockchain network to attend.

This meeting will include three presenting companies and a dynamic panel discussion focused on crypto and digital securities.

Panel Discussion on the Current State of Cryptocurrencies to Digital Tokens:

Raymond Kahn, Senior Management at Stealth Mode Fintech Startup (HOST)

Mason Borda, CEO, Tokensoft

Jeff Dorman, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Arca

Presenting Companies:

BitAngels is a group of cryptocurrency investors helping to grow the blockchain ecosystem through community events and company spotlights since 2013. For more information, please visit our website. Past BitAngels funded companies include Maidsafe, Factom, Ethereum, BnkToTheFuture, Shapeshift, and Storj.





