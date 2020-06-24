Blue Diamond Resorts Announces Brand Expansion for Royalton Luxury Resorts

/EIN News/ -- TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts has announced its plans to expand Royalton Luxury Resorts by rebranding four of its existing properties. On November 1, 2020, family-friendly resorts, Grand Memories Punta Cana and Grand Memories Splash, will merge into one resort and be rebranded as Royalton Splash Punta Cana Resort & Spa. CHIC Punta Cana will also be rebranded as Royalton CHIC Punta Cana Resort & Spa, while Royalton Suites Cancun Resort & Spa will be rebranded as the adults-only Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun Resort & Spa.



“The decision to bring these properties under the Royalton Luxury Resorts umbrella will allow for the seamless integration of brand standards and operations across the portfolio,” says Jordi Pelfort, President, Hotels and Resorts, Sunwing Travel Group, “This is an excellent opportunity to expand the award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts brand and allow even more travelers to enjoy an All-In Luxury® vacation.”

Upon opening, Royalton Splash Punta Cana Resort & Spa will deliver Royalton’s All-In Luxury® concept with a host of family-friendly features, including access to one of the largest resort water parks in the Caribbean located on-site, an arcade with VR gaming, an escape room and more. Guests will also be able to enjoy Stay at 1, Play at 2 privileges with access to select facilities at the neighboring Royalton Punta Cana Resort & Casino.

Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun Resort & Spa and Royalton CHIC Punta Cana Resort & Spa will offer guests aged 18+ Royalton’s All-In Luxury® experience with a fresh twist, perfect for guests in search of an all-inclusive social vacation experience. Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun and Royalton CHIC Punta Cana’s daily activities and exclusive events will bring an elevated experience to two of the Caribbean’s most popular beachfront locales.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has curated an impressive portfolio encompassing 47 properties, exceeding 15,500 rooms in ten countries. Taking a proactive approach to differentiating brands under each market’s demands, the resort management company caters to a range of budgets and interests from adult-only elegant getaways to fun-filled family vacations. Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts offers signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, modern Sports Event Guarantee™ and in-suite wellness elements. Royalton Luxury Resorts’ adults-only sub-brands include Hideaway at Royalton, an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations, plus the stylish lifestyle resorts, Royalton CHIC, in the Caribbean’s best beachfront locales. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril provides those over 21 with an upscale and luxurious naturist vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed to impress the entire family, featuring on-site splash parks and a popular kids club with famous themed characters, Toopy & Binoo™, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value for customers in convenient locations. Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music and sports. Mystique Resorts , a boutique-style resort collection, offers personalized vacations in strikingly beautiful locals full of endless adventures.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com .

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer All-In Luxury® vacations in some of the world's most popular tropical destinations including Antigua, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Mexico, Grenada and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all-inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed™, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, a Sports Event Guarantee™ and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading supervised kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options

For additional information, please contact:

Media Relations

media@bluediamondresorts.com

Photos accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c14ae0d-f089-47d8-90f3-4d8d40c908e0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d537a373-1e78-4e32-adb8-6f1b93e62edc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ea260c2-9004-4867-b55a-c1be7c2ebb55