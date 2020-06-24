Phil M Jones Chosen One of Nine Thought Leaders to Launch New Audible for Business Series
Amazon Audible team chooses business consultant Phil M Jones as one of nine thought leaders to launch new workshop series on all new Audible for Business app.NEWARK, NJ, USA, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This exciting new tool and series of workshops are designed to help business professionals and teams of all sizes develop the skills and mindsets necessary to compete, grow, and master new proficiencies amidst these challenging times of change.
In his powerful workshop, Three Tools for Tackling Tough Conversations, communications expert and keynote speaker Phil M Jones pulls out all the stops to share how curiosity, empathy, and courage are foundational cornerstones to turning conversations – even delicate or thorny ones – into successful interactions, win-wins, and leadership opportunities.
“Phil is extraordinary at helping audiences break down complex conversations and relationship-driven concepts into easily actionable and understood methods,” shares Karen Harris of cmi, a global meeting industry leader. “Whether from a virtual or actual stage, via his best-selling books, or now via this incredible new partnership with Audible for Business, his ability to help people create empowering connections, turn vulnerabilities into strengths, and generate win-win situations both in business and in life are exactly why clients line up to book him to work with their organizations and teams. We’re so proud to represent him.”
About Phil M Jones:
Phil M Jones is a master of influence and persuasion and the author of the internationally bestselling “Exactly” Book Series with almost $ 1 million in sales – and producer of the “Most Listened To Audiobook of 2018”. An entrepreneur since the age of 14, formerly the youngest sales leader of a major fashion retailer who also worked with a host of Premier League Football Clubs, Phil’s “Magic Words” give leaders more impact, sales teams improved conversions, and team members more influence in their daily conversations.
About cmi speaker management
cmi is a global meeting industry leader which represents an international roster of carefully selected consultants, authors and speakers who positively impact millions of people through their virtual and in-person keynote speeches, workshops, books, and thought leadership.
Karen Harris
cmi Speaker Management
+1 403-398-8488
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn