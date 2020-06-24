Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,424 in the last 365 days.

NSCAS Alternate Summative Assessment | Nebraska Department of Education

Alternate assessment tests have been designed for students with severe cognitive disabilities or multi-handicapping conditions, generally less than 1% of the overall student population.

Students grades 3-8 & 11 qualifying for and alternate assessment will participate in NSCAS Alternate ELA and Math assessments.  Science Assessments will only be administered in grades 5, 8 & 11.  When determining whether a student is eligible, refer to guidelines provided by NDE.

Alternate Summative Assessments are administered by Data Recognition Corporation(DRC.)

You just read:

NSCAS Alternate Summative Assessment | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.