NSCAS Alternate Summative Assessment | Nebraska Department of Education

Alternate assessment tests have been designed for students with severe cognitive disabilities or multi-handicapping conditions, generally less than 1% of the overall student population.

Students grades 3-8 & 11 qualifying for and alternate assessment will participate in NSCAS Alternate ELA and Math assessments. Science Assessments will only be administered in grades 5, 8 & 11. When determining whether a student is eligible, refer to guidelines provided by NDE.

Alternate Summative Assessments are administered by Data Recognition Corporation(DRC.)