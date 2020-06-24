Marshall residents invited to give feedback on proposed intersection improvements to College Drive/Hwy 19 (June 24, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – MnDOT District 8 and the City of Marshall are looking for input on College Drive/Highway 19 in Marshall. MnDOT will be reconstructing Highway 19/College Drive in Marshall in 2025.

Each intersection along College Drive/Highway 19 was analyzed to meet the community’s priorities of improving safety and making it easier to get across town. Marshall community members are invited to give their input on the proposed recommendations by taking a short survey available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/hwy19marshall.

The short survey takes less than five minutes to complete.

Information on key intersection improvements, including a video, are available on the project webpage at www.mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy19marshall.

Community members are also invited to participate in a virtual open house. The virtual open house is posted on the project webpage and participants are invited to attend as it is convenient for them. The open house is available on the webpage or at www.hwy19marshall.com/.

A live virtual open house will be held on July 9, 2020. More information on the live virtual open house will be coming in the next week.

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) invites and encourages participation by all. We believe everyone should have an equal opportunity to enjoy the programs, services and activities we provide.

For more information and to sign up for project updates, please visit www.mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy19marshall.

