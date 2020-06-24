Hwy 47 closure, detour extends north to Isle July 7 (June 24, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. –Motorists who travel on Highway 47 between Isle and Ogilvie will encounter some changes Tuesday, July 7 as the road closure and detour extends northward from Woodward to Isle.

Highway 47 will close to through traffic July 7 through August 21 between Highway 27/47 in Isle and Highway 23 in Ogilvie. The detour will use Highway 47 in Isle, Highway 18 to Highway 65 in Mora to Highway 23 in Ogilvie.

Those who need access within the work zone should expect additional delays, flaggers, pilot car, and alternate one-way traffic between the Little Ann River bridge near 265th Avenue and Highway 27/47 in Isle.

After August 21, Highway 47 will remain closed to through traffic between Woodland and Ogilvie. The detour will revert back to Highway 27, Highway 65 and Highway 23.

Once the $14.7 million project is complete in October, the full-depth reclaim will result in a new, smoother road surface with long-life pavement, improved drainage and improved motorist safety.

Slow down and use caution in work zones. Motorists are asked to watch for workers, traffic control and equipment. The fine for a speed violation in a work zone is $300.

For more information on the project, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/h47isletoogilvie or contact Rob Abfalter, project manager, at 320-223-6617 or at robert.abfalter@state.mn.us.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

