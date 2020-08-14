Iowa US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Offers A Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Iowa Direct Access to the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste-If He Had Asbestos Exposure in the Navy- The Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

"The Advocate is offering a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Iowa direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste if the Veteran had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982. ” — Iowa US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

DES MOINES , IOWA, USA, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iowa US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Iowa direct access to the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste if the Veteran had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982. The typical person the Advocate is trying to identify is over 60 years old. The financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. Because of the age of the Navy Veteran with lung cancer their family members are urged to call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste in their loved one's behalf anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "Most Navy Veterans who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service prior to 1982 and who now have lung cancer are not aware they might be able to be compensated. The $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with lung cancer and he served in the navy prior to 1982 please ask him-were you exposed to asbestos in the navy? If the answer is yes-please call-the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss what might be significant compensation. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Iowa US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Sioux City, Waterloo, Iowa City, Council Bluffs, Dubuque or anywhere in Iowa. https://Iowa.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

Individuals in the state of Iowa could have been exposed to asbestos while serving in the US Navy working at a power plant, at an industrial facility, at a steel mill, at an automobile manufacturing facility, at a chemical plant, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. In most instances. the diagnosed person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Iowa. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/ about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.