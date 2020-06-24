Home and Community-Based Services Business Owner Arrested for Defrauding Medicaid Out of More Than $200,000

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Billing for services not provided to extort money from the Florida Medicaid program is reprehensible. My office is taking decisive legal action to stop this unlawful activity and protect taxpayer dollars. We will continue to pursue allegations of Medicaid Fraud to stop illegal activity and hold fraudsters responsible for their criminal actions.”

According to the investigation by Attorney General Moody’s MFCU, Dukes submitted falsified claims for services not rendered to several Medicaid recipients and received payments from the Florida Medicaid program based on the falsified claims. The MFCU investigation revealed that 3D Living & Homes Services Inc. did not provide HCBS as frequently as billing indicated and provided no service to a number of the recipients billed. From Jan. 1, 2017 through July 31, 2019, Dukes allegedly caused the Medicaid program to pay approximately $204,022 for a total of 2,038 fraudulent claims for HCBS services neither she nor her company rendered.

To view the redacted PCA, click