Nebraska US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Help a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Nebraska If He also Had Significant Asbestos Exposure to Get Compensated

"For a no obligation assessment of a potential compensation claim involving a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Nebraska US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nebraska US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We want to do everything possible to ensure a Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer gets compensated--if they had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982. The typical person like this is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure took place prior to 1982. The financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000-even if they smoked cigarettes. To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran in Nebraska like this we recommend the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. For a no obligation assessment of a potential compensation claim please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate has endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy-and who now has lung cancer because they have been assisting people like this for decades and they get results. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. Because of the age of the Veteran the Advocate is encouraging the family of the Navy Veteran to call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste in behalf of their loved one. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Nebraska US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, Grand Island, Kearney, Fremont, North Platte or anywhere in Nebraska. https://Nebraska.USNavyLungCancer.Com

Individuals in the state of Nebraska could have been exposed to asbestos while serving in the US Navy or while working at a power plant, at an industrial facility, at a steel mill, at an automobile manufacturing facility, at a chemical plant, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces and the exposure took place in the 1950′s, 1960′s, 1970′s, or 1980′s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/ about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.