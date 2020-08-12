Kansas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Kansas and Who Also Had Asbestos Exposure to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

"We have endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste because they assist Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma nationwide and they produce results.” — Kansas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WICHITA, KANSAS, USA, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kansas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer to please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if their loved one also had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard prior to 1982. The financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. The typical person the Advocate is trying to identify is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure occurred prior to 1982.

The Advocate says, "Most Navy Veterans who have lung cancer because of asbestos exposure in the navy never get compensated. Because of their age most people like this ignore compensation rather than taking it seriously. If the Navy Veteran spent more than 10 years in the service and he had extreme exposure to asbestos-and if he has developed lung cancer his compensation could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. We have endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste because they assist Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma nationwide and this is all they do. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Kansas US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Wichita, Overland Park, Topeka, Olathe, Lawrence or anywhere in Kansas. https://Kansas.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Kansas include Veterans of the US Navy, one of Kansas’s dozen plus power plants, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, aerospace workers in Wichita, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically. the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Kansas. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.