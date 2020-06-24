Aptean Expands ERP Leadership with Acquisition of WorkWise, LLC

Purchase Extends Offerings Designed for Discrete Manufacturers and Adds New Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the acquisition of WorkWise, LLC , a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solutions designed for discrete manufacturers and customer relationship management (CRM) software.



This acquisition furthers Aptean’s presence within the manufacturing market, adding purpose-built software created to handle the complex needs of manufacturers that design and build highly engineered products. WorkWise ERP manufacturing software gives customers improved visibility into their processes to help integrate engineering activities, streamline operations and improve efficiencies. WorkWise’s customer base, which includes manufacturers in industrial vehicles, agricultural equipment, industrial equipment, food and beverage equipment, metals and plastics fabrication and electronics, increases Aptean’s leadership presence and market share in those industries.

In addition to serving the manufacturing industry, WorkWise also serves the banking, finance and business services markets with its OnContact CRM solution. The award-winning SaaS software includes sales automation, marketing automation, customer service, contact center, mapping and mobile functionality to enhance the customer relationship experience.

The unique method in which WorkWise integrates ERP, CRM and CAD for a complete engineered manufacturing solution helps ensure custom design and build aligns with specifications for a positive customer experience. WorkWise ERP and CRM software can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise.

TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean, said, “WorkWise calls its philosophy ‘customer inspired’ because they put customers first, listen to their unique requirements and then use that feedback to create innovative business solutions. This customer-first mentality is a natural fit for Aptean and our enterprise management solutions that are designed to meet the specific needs of specialized industries such as discrete manufacturing. We are thrilled to welcome WorkWise into the Aptean family.”

With headquarters in the greater Milwaukee, WI, area and more than 90 employees, WorkWise has been helping companies achieve success for over 15 years. WorkWise products enable more than 500 businesses to better serve their customers, prospects and employees.

“At WorkWise, our business-critical solutions enable our customers to grow by increasing productivity, decreasing costs, strengthening employee and customer relationships and improving business performance. I’m delighted with the opportunity to join Aptean with its proven leadership and ability to drive exceptional growth in the industries we jointly serve. Aptean’s scale provides greater opportunity for the future growth of the WorkWise ERP and CRM products, customers and employees,” said Wayne T. Wedell, CEO and President of WorkWise.

About WorkWise, LLC

WorkWise is a leading developer of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software solutions along with comprehensive implementation and support services. WorkWise’s flagship products, WorkWise ERP and OnContact CRM, are customizable, easy-to-use, quick to implement, cost-effective software solutions that enable businesses to better serve their customers and prospects. Use of these software applications enables users to enhance efficiency by performing their jobs in less time with greater accuracy and improved proficiency. To learn more about WorkWise, visit www.workwisellc.com .

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific software solutions. Aptean’s purpose-built ERP and supply chain management solutions help address the unique challenges facing process and discrete manufacturers, distributors and other focused organizations. Aptean’s compliance solutions are built for companies serving specific markets such as finance, healthcare, biotech and pharmaceuticals. Over 4,100 organizations in more than 20 industries across 54 countries trust Aptean’s solutions at their core to assist with running their operations. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com .

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.