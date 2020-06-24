VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Warns Floridians of Lottery Scam Targeting Seniors

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The possibility of winning the lottery is an exciting dream for millions of Americans—including many Florida seniors. Scammers are trying to hijack that dream and turn it into a nightmare all in an effort to steal from Floridians. My office is receiving reports of new lottery scams, and we are working to ensure all Floridians are protected from and informed about these emerging disgraceful tactics to rip off seniors.”

The Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division advises Florida lottery players to take caution when receiving calls from individuals claiming to be representatives with the Florida Lottery. According to the Florida Lottery, the agency does not contact players directly with information of prizes won unless players entered into a promotional game or second chance drawing on the official Florida Lottery website or social media pages. Attorney General Moody’s Consumer Protection Division also warns that players being instructed to pay a luxury tax, processing fee, customs fee, shipping and handling, pre-pay income tax or make purchases to receive a prize are likely the target of a scam.

To avoid this new lottery scam: