HERE Technologies promotes Stephen Patak to Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Americas region

/EIN News/ -- June 24, 2020

Chicago, IL – HERE Technologies, a location data and platform company, today announced that Stephen Patak has been named Senior Vice President (SVP) and General Manager (GM) of the Americas region, effective July 1st, 2020.

Stephen joined HERE in August 2019 as Vice President, Head of Global Platform Sales, where he and his team worked closely with customers and partners around the world to solve their most complex location related business problems utilizing the capabilities of the HERE platform. Patak will replace Kirk Mitchell who, after 10 years as an expat, will transfer internally to lead Corporate Development for the Asia-Pacific region based out of his native Melbourne, Australia.

In his new role, Patak will be responsible for driving regional, customer-focused growth throughout North and Latin America while bringing more attention to customers, developers and partners leveraging the full capabilities of the HERE platform.

“Patak is already proven leader within HERE and I’m confident that his customer-centric mentality will help drive revenue growth across our key industries in the region,” said Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE Technologies. “With Patak at the helm, we will continue to drive customer conversations around the benefits of the HERE platform and the power of location technologies in today’s complex world.”

“It’s an honor to lead the America’s region during such an unprecedented time,” said Patak. “The pandemic has impacted our customers, partners, and developers across all industries, and our team’s top priority will be to leverage our platform and location data to help them re-align their business for the future. I look forward to continuing to position HERE as a key contributor to helping the world move forward and doing so on a foundation built around inclusion, diversity, and belonging.”

Prior to joining HERE, Patak was the Senior Vice President of Sales for the America’s for Extreme Networks, where he was responsible for defining all aspects of Extreme’s GTM Strategy in the U.S, Canada and Latin America. Before joining Extreme Networks, Patak spent 14 years at Cisco Systems in a variety of leadership positions in both the Unites States and Singapore.

About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com

