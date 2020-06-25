Tim Massad, Dr. Kay Swinburne, Gay Evans OBE and Blythe Masters to Speak at Upcoming PRIMEtime Virtual Events

Topics include "What Does the Pandemic Mean for Financial Regulation" and "Markets in a Pandemic"

THE HAGUE, THE NETHERLANDS, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the successful launch of its first PRIMEtime Virtual Event on 24 June, P.R.I.M.E. Finance has announced dates and speakers for the next two events in its first series.

On Tuesday, 7 July, Tim Massad, former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and Kay Swinburne, Vice Chair of Financial Services KPMG UK, and former Member of the European Parliament and Vice Chair of the European Parliament’s Economics and Monetary Affairs Committee, will discuss the implications of the pandemic for financial regulation.

On Tuesday, 14 July, Gay Huey Evans OBE, Chairman of the London Metal Exchange and a leader in the financial industry for over three decades, and Blythe Masters, former J.P. Morgan executive and founding CEO of blockchain fin-tech company Digital Asset Holdings, will discuss the reaction of financial markets to the pandemic.

Droit Financial Technologies is the sponsor of Series One of PRIMEtime Virtual Events, and the events are being produced with the support of LexisNexis and Mlex.

The first event in Series One was a discussion of dispute resolution in the pandemic that included Sir William Blair, former Judge in Charge of the Commercial Court and Financial List Judge for England and Wales; Jean Messinesi, Former President, Paris Commercial Court; and The Hon. Elizabeth Stong, Judge, United States Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of New York.

Recordings of all PRIMEtime Virtual Events will be made available after the events through the P.R.I.M.E. Finance website and LexisNexis.

About PRIMEtime Virtual Events

P.R.I.M.E. Finance was formed in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis with a mission to ensure that the best expertise was available for the settlement of complex market disputes. The COVID-19 pandemic is, most immediately, a health crisis. Yet it is already becoming a financial crisis. In response to the urgent need for market participants and their advisers to understand the key issues now arising, P.R.I.M.E. Finance has introduced PRIMEtime Virtual Events, its virtual conference programme.

About P.R.I.M.E. Finance

P.R.I.M.E. Finance is based in The Hague and was established to help resolve disputes concerning complex financial transactions. The organisation has the support of key international regulatory bodies and is complementary to the on-going financial market regulatory reform process. In 2015, P.R.I.M.E. Finance joined forces with the Permanent Court of Arbitration (the PCA). The PCA is the world’s oldest arbitral institution, with over a century of experience in administering complex international proceedings. As a result, arbitrations and mediations under the P.R.I.M.E. Finance Arbitration and Mediation Rules are administered by the PCA, and parties to complex financial transactions have access to an efficient arbitration and mediation mechanism to resolve their disputes. For more information, please contact secretary@primefinancedisputes.org.

For more information on the complete list of experts and further details about the P.R.I.M.E. Finance Foundation, please refer to the website: www.primefinancedisputes.org. For more information about this press release, please contact the Head of Secretariat, Camilla Macpherson, on c.macpherson@primefinancedisputes.org.