Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (324,696) deaths (8,618), and recoveries (154,170)
Central (30,996 cases; 680 deaths; 13,293 recoveries): Burundi (144; 1; 93), Cameroon (12,270; 313; 7,774), Central African Republic (3,051; 37; 522), Chad (860; 74; 757), Congo (1,087; 37; 456), DRC (6,027; 135; 861), Equatorial Guinea (2,001; 32; 515), Gabon (4,849; 39; 2,107), Sao Tome & Principe (707; 12; 208).
Eastern (32,644; 980; 14,416): Comoros (265; 7; 159), Djibouti (4,617; 49; 3,989), Eritrea (143; 0; 39), Ethiopia (4,848; 75; 1,412), Kenya (4,952; 128; 1,782), Madagascar (1,724; 15; 732), Mauritius (340; 10; 326), Rwanda (798; 2; 371), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,835; 90; 829), South Sudan (1,916; 35; 190), Sudan (8,889; 548; 3,699), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (797; 0; 699).
Northern (85,343; 3,618; 34,467): Algeria (12,076; 861; 8,674), Egypt (58,141; 2,365; 15,535), Libya (639; 17; 132), Mauritania (2,984; 111; 696), Morocco (10,344; 214; 8,407), Tunisia (1,159; 50; 1,023).
Southern (110,756; 2,160; 57,231): Angola (189; 10; 77), Botswana (89; 1; 25), Eswatini (674; 7; 319), Lesotho (17; 0; 2), Malawi (848; 11; 259), Mozambique (757; 5; 206), Namibia (72; 0; 21), South Africa (106,108; 2,102; 55,045), Zambia (1,477; 18; 1,213), Zimbabwe (525; 6; 64).
Western (64,957; 1,180; 34,763): Benin (850; 13; 272), Burkina Faso (919; 53; 825), Cape Verde (982; 8; 479), Côte d'Ivoire (7,904; 58; 3,182), Gambia (42; 2; 26), Ghana (14,568; 95; 10,907), Guinea (5,104; 29; 3,744), Guinea-Bissau (1,556; 19; 191), Liberia (652; 34; 270), Mali (2,001; 112; 1,333), Niger (1,051; 67; 913), Nigeria (21,371; 533; 7,338), Senegal (6,034; 89; 4,046), Sierra Leone (1,347; 55; 853), Togo (576; 13; 384).
