2019 drug arrests down, homicides up, North Dakota report shows

North Dakota drug arrests in 2019 were down for the first time in 10 years but homicides reached an all-time high, surpassing the previous record by four, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said Tuesday.

The 26 homicides in the state last year is the highest number since the start of Uniform Crime data collection in the 1970s, Stenehjem said. That number passes the previous high of 22 in 2015 and is nine more than in 2018.

Stenehjem's announcement came at a press conference releasing the 2019 Crime and Homicide report.

