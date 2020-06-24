SaaS-Based Expense Management Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends and Forecast By 2026

A new market study, titled “SaaS-Based Expense Management Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

“SaaS-Based Expense Management Market”

SaaS-based expense management includes the deployment of expense management systems as a web-based subscription service. This system helps in controlling and monitoring expense reports, thereby streamlining the business process and preventing fraud and human error. It also increases visibility across the entire reimbursement claim process, reducing travel costs and improving the efficiency of enterprises.

The SaaS-based system is operated by a third-party organization as opposed to the installation and maintenance of an on-site business system. SaaS-based expense management has succeeded in changing the procurement of expense management systems from a capital expenditure to a pay-per-use subscription arrangement.

In recent years, SAP acquired Ariba and Concur ，become the undisputed no.1 player, IBM is constantly strengthening cooperation with SAP, Oracle acquired NetSuite, K1 Investment Management combined Certify, Nexonia, ExpenseWatch and Tallie to create the largest independent company, consider other small companies, it's easy to forecast, the competition will be more intense

North America will remain the largest market.

China ---- the world's second largest economy will remain a high growth:

I. Local companies is smaller, it’s difficult to meet the requirements of large enterprises. some player can only supply standard version.

II.Affected by the traditional concept, most leaders of small and medium companies do not want to use management software, but now they began to realize the importance of software, and be willing to spend money.

III.With the development of China's economy, travel costs continue to increase, the market has been expanding.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the SaaS-Based Expense Management market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Key Players of Global SaaS-Based Expense Management Market =>

• Concur Technologies

• SAP Ariba

• IBM

• Infor

• Oracle

• Apptricity

• SumTotal Systems

• Insperity

• SuitSoft

• Certify

• Expensify

• Abacus

• Nexonia

• Unit4

• Zoho Expense

• Xpenditure

• AccountSight

• NetSuite

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the SaaS-Based Expense Management industry.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global SaaS-Based Expense Management market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global SaaS-Based Expense Management market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SaaS-Based Expense Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global SaaS-Based Expense Management market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global SaaS-Based Expense Management market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global SaaS-Based Expense Management market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global SaaS-Based Expense Management market.

SaaS-Based Expense Management Breakdown Data by Type

Travel and Expense Management

Telecom Expense management

Others

SaaS-Based Expense Management Breakdown Data by Application

Small and Medium Business

Large Business

Others

Major Key Points of Global SaaS-Based Expense Management Market

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 SaaS-Based Expense Management Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

