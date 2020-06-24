Ease Your Dog’s Fear of Fireworks and Thunderstorms: The Bridge Club Pets Chats About Anxiety
Anxiety and fear can come from one of two places: knowledge of something bad happening or having uncertainty. The key is to teach your dog that the noise isn’t something bad or uncertain.”PALATINE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While humans love summer and all the celebrations and evening showers, more than 40 percent of all dogs are not so keen on the bright flashes and sudden booms. To help address the concerns of pet owners, The Bridge Club Pets, a virtual community for pet owners to gain informed insight from distinguished veterinary professionals in a casual conversation, is tackling firework and thunderstorm anxiety just in time for Independence Day with a free virtual conversation on June 30th at 7pm CST/8pm EST.
— Dr. Amy Pike
The fear of thunder and fireworks is one of the most common noise phobias in dogs. Dogs tend to find the loud, unpredictable noises and bright displace of light truly frightening. Even the most confident of dogs can begin to tremble, hide, whine, bark, paw or even unexpectedly urinate. Dr. Amy Pike, owner of Animal Behavior Wellness Center in Fairfax, VA and Bridge Club Pet guest will share key tips and insights with pet owners in an exclusive conversation about noise anxieties.
According to Dr. Pike, “Anxiety and fear can come from one of two places: knowledge of something bad happening or having uncertainty. The key is to teach your dog that the noise isn’t something bad or uncertain, and there are things pet owners can do to reduce the anxiety.”
1. Set up a safe space for them to go during storms/firework events.
2. Play white noise like an exhaust fan from a bathroom or a static noise maker.
3. Try and distract the pet by engaging in training or feeding them a really high value long-lasting chew bone or stuffed Kong or playing their favorite game of tug or fetch.
Dr. Pike will offer even more tips and insights during the virtual conversation taking place on Zoom. The conversation will also be streamed live on the Bridge Club Pets Facebook page. All pet owners can register in advance on EventBrite. Attendees are asked to on their cameras and bring a beverage to toast the conversation. Pet owners are able to pose questions to Dr. Pike in the chat function. TBC Pets also will have two licensed veterinary technicians in the conversation to help provide resources and answer their general questions.
All virtual conversations are free to pet owners. To learn more about what The Bridge Club Pets has scheduled next, visit http://www.thebridgeclubpets.com
About The Bridge Club Pets
The Bridge Club Pets is a division of The Bridge Club, the first video-based, professional community created to connect the veterinary industry’s best in just 25 minutes. The Bridge Club Pets brings pet owners and veterinary professionals together in a conversation about pets, To learn more, visit www.thebridgeclub.com and www.thebridgeclubpets.com.
###
Catherine Haskins
The Bridge Club
+1 847-989-1194
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn