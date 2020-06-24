Aquaponics AI Fulfills the Digital Need for Rapidly Growing Aquaponic Market

Aquaponics AI unveils a cloud based platform, the new tool for the world’s aquaponic community.

CLAYMONT, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aquaponics AI, a social-impact aquaponic technology company has released their cloud based data management and visualization solution. Designed to improve the way aquaponics growers grow, Aquaponics AI provides an efficient, time saving, user friendly software for the rapidly increasing number of aquaponics growers worldwide.

“We started Aquaponics AI with the goal to unleash every aquaponic growers superpowers,” said Daniel Robards, cofounder and CBDO. “As growers ourselves, we experienced the frustration of aquaponics being years behind digitally as other farming methods. Now growers can simplify their data, understand their system and become more insightful growers.”

Working with the aquaponic community in the development stage, Aquaponics AI has quickly become the leading solution to help farms, home growers and STEM educators transform data into actionable insights. Aquaponics AI users love collaborating, seeing live data, accessing the latest research, and gaining timely insights into their systems.

In addition to being the forerunner in Aquaponic technology, they also have invaluable libraries for fish, plants, and diseases, as well as calculators for managing aquaponic systems. A mobile application, IOT sensor connectivity, big data and advanced analytics are in development for future release to empower stakeholders in the aquaponic industry.

About Aquaponics AI

Fresh in the market, Aquaponics AI is the leading provider of cloud based aquaponics software. A data and intelligence-driven approach to growing with Aquaponics enables small and large farms to simplify data, understand their system and become better growers. With Aquaponics AI, growers can leverage key data insights to increase overall success and impact. For more information visit www.aquaponics.ai or email connect@aquaponics.ai.