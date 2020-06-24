Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - South Africa: Health Committee Chairperson hails significant milestone in the development of COVID-19 Vaccine by South African Researchers

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, has applauded the team of the University of Witwatersrand researchers for their work in the first clinical trial in South Africa for a Covid-19 vaccine.

The announcement of the South African Ox1Cov-19 Vaccine VIDA trial was made yesterday, with the aim of finding a vaccine that will prevent infection by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.   Dr Dhlomo said the news of this breakthrough in fighting the pandemic “begins to allay the fears among our people and health workers. We hope that the team will do everything to accelerate such a noble programme. It will bring us closer to our world-expected dream vaccine against Covid-19”.

 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.

