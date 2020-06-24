Coronavirus - South Africa: 4523 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

COVID-19 Update: A total of 29596 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 4523 new cases of COVID-19. Regrettably, we report 111 more COVID-19 related deaths; 78 from the WC, 28 from EC, 4 from KZN and 1 from Mpumalanga. We send our deepest condolences.