IDG Communications’ Wins 57 National & Regional Azbee Awards for Editorial & Design Excellence
Awards Showcase Value of Editorial Quality in Today’s Media Landscape
/EIN News/ -- Boston, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG Communications, Inc. – the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company – is pleased to announce that the CIO, Computerworld, CSO, InfoWorld, and Network World editorial teams have earned 16 national and 41 regional 2020 Azbee Awards, bringing their total to 57. Top highlights this year include three national gold awards, two of which are related to Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT 2019 for original research and social media excellence. The awards were presented by the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE), which honors the best in business-to-business journalism.
“It’s very gratifying to receive a record number of awards for the quality content produced by CIO, Computerworld, CSO, InfoWorld, and Network World,” says Eric Knorr, Editor in Chief, IDG Communications, Inc. “We see it as another sign that our mission, to provide IT professionals with the insight and analysis they need, is succeeding. We thank the ASBPE and its judges for this unprecedented recognition.”
These competitive awards recognize excellence in a variety of journalistic categories, such as Feature Article Design, Webcast Series and Online E-Zine content. The honor of these recognitions would not be possible without the constant innovations made among IDG’s editorial teams while they stay committed to a strategy centered around quality content and elevated standards.
“At IDG Communications, Inc. we know that quality content creates quality relationships with high caliber individuals and communities,” says Matt Egan, Global Editorial Director, IDG Communications, Inc. “Our editorial teams continue to innovate and create new ways of engaging with our audiences, but quality and reader service remain the guiding principles by which we operate. It is deeply rewarding to have that quality validated by our peers and industry.”
2020 National ASBPE Azbee Award Recap
CIO
- E-Zine – CIO Digital Magazine (Gold)
- Original Research – State of the CIO 2019 (Bronze)
- Best Social Media Campaign – CIO100 Event Coverage (Bronze)
Computerworld
- Original Research – Best Places to Work in IT 2019 (Gold)
- Best Social Media Campaign – Best Places to Work in IT 2019 (Gold)
- Regular Column, Contributed Content – “Why You Should Stop Using Mobile Data” (Silver)
- Web How-To Article – “How to Supercharge Slack With ‘Action’ Apps” (Silver)
- Original Web Commentary – “The R Community Confronts a MeToo Moment” (Bronze)
CSO
- Website of the Year Finalist – CSO in 2019
- Case History – “How Akamai Implemented a Zero-Trust Model” (Silver)
- Video – Tutorial – “What is the Dark Web? And What Will You Find There?” (Bronze)
- Individual Profile – “DNS Hijacking Grabs Headlines, but It’s Just the Tip of the Iceberg” (Bronze)
InfoWorld
- Regular Column, Contributed Content – Matt Asay (Silver)
Insider Pro
- New or Relaunched Website – Insider Pro (Bronze)
Network World
- Case History – “Private 5G Keeps Whirlpool Driverless Vehicles Rolling” (Gold)
- Webcast Series – “Trump’s Huawei Ban” (Silver)
2020 Regional ASBPE Azbee Award Recap
CIO
- E-Zine – CIO Digital Magazine (Gold)
- Online Single Topic Coverage by a Team – “Training a Next-Generation IT Workforce” (Gold)
- Social Media Presence – CIO Engage (Gold)
- Company Profile – “NetSuite Refines Focus on SMBs Facing Growth Challenges” (Silver)
- Original Research – State of CIO 2019 (Silver)
- Best Social Media Campaign – CIO100 Event Coverage (Silver)
- Case History – “Caesars Plays the High-Stakes Game of Digital Transformation” (Bronze)
Computerworld
- Original Research – Best Places to Work in IT 2019 (Gold)
- Best Social Media Campaign – Best Places to Work in IT 2019 (Gold)
- Regular Column, Contributed – “Why You Should Stop Using Mobile Data” (Gold)
- Technical Article – “What’s a Smart Contract (and how does it work)?” (Silver)
- Original Web Commentary – “The R Community Confronts a MeToo Moment” (Silver)
- Podcast – “Smartphone Innovation – How iOS and Android “Borrow” From Each Other” (Silver)
- How-To Article – “How to Supercharge Slack with ‘Action’ Apps” (Silver)
- Q&A – “Blockchain Expert Alex Tapscott Sees Coming Crypto War as ‘Cataclysmic’” (Bronze)
- Online Single Top Coverage by a Team – “Windows 10 Coverage” (Bronze)
- Photo Gallery/Slideshow – “The 5 Best Smartphones for Business in 2019” (Bronze)
- Video – News – “Apple Special Event 2019 Reaction” (Bronze)
- Web Feature Series – “Blockchain in Industry” (Bronze)
- Webcast Series – “Windows 10: Answers to Your Most Important Issues, TECH(Talk)” (Bronze)
CSO
- Company Profile – “Rebuilding After NotPetya: How Maersk Moved Forward” (Gold)
- Impact/Investigative – “Boeing Security Vulnerabilities Threaten Passenger Safety, National Security” (Gold)
- Individual Profile – “DNS Hijacking Grabs Headlines, But It’s Just the Tip of the Iceberg” (Gold)
- Case History – “How Akamai Implemented a Zero-Trust Model” (Silver)
- Government Coverage – “Laws, Vulnerabilities and Unintended Consequences” (Silver)
- Online Single Topic Coverage by a Team – “Election Security” (Silver)
- News Analysis – “Public SAP Exploits Could Enable Attacks Against Thousands of Companies” (Bronze)
- Video Tutorial – “What is the Dark Web? And What Will You Find There?” (Bronze)
InfoWorld
- Regular Column, Contributed – Matt Asay (Gold)
- Technical Article – “6 Best Programming Languages for AI Development” (Silver)
- Web Feature Article – “10 Bad Programming Habits We Secretly Love” (Bronze)
- Web How-To Article – “How to Run Python in R” (Bronze)
Insider Pro
- New or Relaunched Website – Insider Pro (Bronze)
Network World
- Case History – “Private 5G Keeps Whirlpool Driverless Vehicles Rolling” (Gold)
- Webcast Series – “Trump’s Huawei Ban” (Gold)
- Regular Column, Contributed – Network Intelligence by Zeus Kerravala (Silver)
- Online Single Topic Coverage by a Team – “5G Wireless” (Silver)
- Video – News – “Huawei Ban May Be Delayed, But Can the Company Survive Without the U.S.? TECH(feed)” (Silver)
- Technical Article – “NVMe Over Fabrics Creates Data-Center Disruption” (Bronze)
- Company Profile – “VMware’s Ongoing Reinvention” (Bronze)
- Enterprise News Story – “The VPN is Dying, Long Live Zero Trust” (Bronze)
Looking to engage with the influential audience that relies on this trusted content? Contact us to learn more about our solutions.
About IDG Communications, Inc.
IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. We are the world’s largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, and PCWorld® engage a quality audience of the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.
Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.
Follow IDG on Twitter: @IDGWorld
Follow IDG on LinkedIn
Like IDG on Facebook
# # # Stacey Raap Senior Marketing & Research Specialist IDG Communications, Inc. stacey_raap@idg.com 508.935.4008