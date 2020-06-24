IDG Communications’ Wins 57 National & Regional Azbee Awards for Editorial & Design Excellence

Awards Showcase Value of Editorial Quality in Today’s Media Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Boston, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG Communications, Inc. – the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company – is pleased to announce that the CIO, Computerworld, CSO, InfoWorld, and Network World editorial teams have earned 16 national and 41 regional 2020 Azbee Awards, bringing their total to 57. Top highlights this year include three national gold awards, two of which are related to Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT 2019 for original research and social media excellence. The awards were presented by the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE), which honors the best in business-to-business journalism.



“It’s very gratifying to receive a record number of awards for the quality content produced by CIO, Computerworld, CSO, InfoWorld, and Network World,” says Eric Knorr, Editor in Chief, IDG Communications, Inc. “We see it as another sign that our mission, to provide IT professionals with the insight and analysis they need, is succeeding. We thank the ASBPE and its judges for this unprecedented recognition.”

These competitive awards recognize excellence in a variety of journalistic categories, such as Feature Article Design, Webcast Series and Online E-Zine content. The honor of these recognitions would not be possible without the constant innovations made among IDG’s editorial teams while they stay committed to a strategy centered around quality content and elevated standards.

“At IDG Communications, Inc. we know that quality content creates quality relationships with high caliber individuals and communities,” says Matt Egan, Global Editorial Director, IDG Communications, Inc. “Our editorial teams continue to innovate and create new ways of engaging with our audiences, but quality and reader service remain the guiding principles by which we operate. It is deeply rewarding to have that quality validated by our peers and industry.”

2020 National ASBPE Azbee Award Recap

CIO

E-Zine – CIO Digital Magazine (Gold)

(Gold) Original Research – State of the CIO 2019 (Bronze)

(Bronze) Best Social Media Campaign – CIO100 Event Coverage (Bronze)

Computerworld

CSO

InfoWorld

Regular Column, Contributed Content – Matt Asay (Silver)

Insider Pro

New or Relaunched Website – Insider Pro (Bronze)

Network World

Case History – “ Private 5G Keeps Whirlpool Driverless Vehicles Rolling ” (Gold)

” (Gold) Webcast Series – “Trump’s Huawei Ban” (Silver)

2020 Regional ASBPE Azbee Award Recap

CIO

Computerworld

CSO

InfoWorld

Insider Pro

New or Relaunched Website – Insider Pro (Bronze)

Network World

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. We are the world’s largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, and PCWorld® engage a quality audience of the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

