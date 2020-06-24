Aegion Corporation Awarded Groundbreaking Renewable Diesel Project at a California Refinery

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) today announced that a subsidiary of the Energy Services segment, Schultz Industrial Services (“Schultz”), has been awarded the mechanical construction services contract for a groundbreaking renewable diesel project at a California refinery.



Schultz will provide overall project management and installation of piping and associated equipment throughout the refinery in order to convert an existing processing unit to produce renewable diesel fuel. The time and materials-based contract is valued at approximately $8 million and is scheduled to begin late this month with expected completion in the first quarter of 2021. Schultz has been the lead outsourced maintenance provider at the site since 2013.

Charles R. Gordon, Aegion’s President and CEO, said, “Schultz continues to successfully expand its construction and turnaround capabilities in California. We are honored to play a leading role in the first commercial-scale renewable diesel manufacturing facility in California, which will provide consumers with renewable fuels that comply with low-carbon fuel standards. With significant compliance and investment projects planned for California refiners over the coming years, Schultz is well positioned to serve this growing market.”

About Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

More information about Aegion can be found at www.aegion.com .

