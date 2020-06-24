Netreo Releases New Module to Monitor Microsoft 365

Netreo Further Expands Its Cloud Service Monitoring Coverage Through New Microsoft 365 Insight Module

/EIN News/ -- Huntington Beach, Calif., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning platform for IT infrastructure management and one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, today announces the release of Microsoft 365 Insight, a new module delivering visibility into the performance, availability, and utilization of enterprises’ mission-critical Microsoft 365 infrastructure. Microsoft 365, formally known as Office 365, brings together Office apps and cloud services to create the ultimate productivity cloud for individual, business, and enterprise customers.

Netreo’s Microsoft 365 Insight is the one-stop monitoring shop to help enterprises drive efficiency, manage IT spend, and improve SLAs for their Microsoft 365 usage. Customers will gain full end-to-end visibility from Netreo’s single management console. This new module will enable IT organizations to have complete visibility into their Microsoft 365 environment by monitoring license usage, resource usage, and performance.

Microsoft 365 Insight will deliver critical capabilities to enable cost optimization, productivity and uptime by monitoring

License usage: to ensure that enterprises can either drive adoption or minimize spend on inactive users or under-used services;

Resource usage: to ensure that users are able to maximize their productivity without always have enough storage in their accounts; and,

Performance: by running synthetic checks of the latency of email services - alerting users when performance is degrading: to ensure that users’ real-time mission critical-needs are met.

“While each element of the Microsoft 365 Insight dashboard could be monitored through native Microsoft tools and the Azure Portal, I’ve had immense time savings by managing them all in one place,” said Alexander Ulbrich, CTO of Whitlock Infrastructure Solutions. “The Netreo platform makes it very easy to share the dashboard with others who care about the availability and performance of Microsoft 365. Traditionally, this can be challenging without extracting the data, reformatting it into a new report/dashboard, and publishing it.”

Microsoft 365, which has over 200 million monthly active users1 and 42.63% of the US Office Suite market share2 - includes productivity and collaborative applications such as Exchange, Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, Yammer, Skype, and Sharepoint - which help teams stay connected and productive. With the global increase in remote work arising from Covid-19, there has been an increased reliance by companies and students on these cloud-based, collaborative tools.



“Netreo’s Microsoft 365 Insight helps companies, hospitals and schools more easily monitor and manage their Microsoft 365 environment in a consolidated tool. This provides greater visibility and actionable insight, making it more cost-effective to manage licensing and performance,” said Xin Han, VP of Product Management at Netreo. “Netreo’s introduction of Microsoft 365, in addition to Netreo’s recent CloudMonix acquisition which delivers leading edge Microsoft Azure monitoring, underscores our commitment and support to customers using Microsoft offerings and to the Microsoft ecosystem.”

About Netreo

Netreo’s award-winning full-stack IT management products are used by thousands of enterprise customers worldwide, and the company’s offerings now monitor more than 15 million assets and devices per day.

