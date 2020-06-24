SINTX TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF STUDY TO REDUCE THE SPREAD AND TRANSFER OF CORONAVIRUS

/EIN News/ -- Silicon nitride demonstrates anti-viral properties against SARS-CoV-2 and kills virus within minutes of exposure.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) ceramics company focused on silicon nitride and its applications, today announced positive testing results demonstrating the anti-viral properties of its silicon nitride which may be useful in the reduction of the spread of COVID-19. The study results demonstrated that SINTX’s unique grade of silicon nitride inactivates the SARS-CoV-2 virus within a minute after exposure, and has the potential to decrease the risk of viral disease spread on surfaces.

Studies have shown that coronavirus spreads between humans when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Also, the virus can remain active on a variety of commonly touched surfaces for hours to days. SINTX believes that by incorporating its unique composition of silicon nitride into products such as face masks, and personal protective equipment, it is possible to manufacture surfaces that inactivate viral particles, thereby limiting the spread of the disease. SINTX envisions incorporating its silicon nitride into high-contact surfaces such as medical equipment, screens, countertops, and doorknobs in locations where viral persistence is a concern, such as homes, casinos, and cruise ships.

“The study builds upon years of research toward understanding the basic biochemistry of silicon nitride,” said Dr. Sonny Bal, President, and CEO of SINTX. “The antiviral attributes of silicon nitride are consistent with the known antibacterial behavior of silicon nitride. The results with coronavirus inactivation are likewise consistent with an earlier study that showed similar inactivation of other viruses, including Influenza A and Enterovirus, both of which cause human disease.”

“The study and testing results show promise toward developing a new category of face masks for healthcare professionals and general consumers,” said Bruce Lorange, Founder, and CEO, O2TODAY. “Face masks used by healthcare workers today can capture virus particles, but the virus can remain viable in the mask, even as long 7 days after use. Inclusion of silicon nitride technology into the mask may enhance personal safety while reducing the risk of disease spread.”

“This antiviral discovery opens many new opportunities for SINTX. In composites, coatings, and mixtures, silicon nitride has maintained its antibacterial and osteogenic properties, even at small fractions. We believe that incorporating our material into a variety of commonly-touched surfaces will discourage viral spread, and contribute to global health by reducing the risk of disease,” Dr. Bal added.

The present study was done independently, with SINTX supplying its silicon nitride for the testing. The complete data and study can be downloaded at bioRxiv . Additional tests are underway at several U.S. research centers to further understand the isolation and optimization of the antiviral properties of silicon nitride; those results will be shared as they become available.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The Company manufactures silicon nitride material and components in its FDA registered and ISO 13485 certified facility. For more information on SINTX Technologies or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit www.sintx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended (PSLRA) that are subject to several risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences to include, among other things, that SINTX has not developed any PPE products which incorporate the use of silicon nitride, incorporation of silicon nitride into PPE may not be safe or effective; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost and time required to advance our products to regulatory submission; market acceptance of our products once cleared and commercialized; our ability to raise additional funding and other competitive developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 26, 2020, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.

Business Inquiries for SINTX:

SINTX Technologies

801.839.3502

IR@sintx.com