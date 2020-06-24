Taronis Fuels Releases New MagneGas Product Video

/EIN News/ -- Company Expanding Digital Marketing Library

PHOENIX, AZ, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today released a new MagneGas product video as part of a comprehensive digital marketing program. MagneGas is the only renewable metal cutting fuel in commercial distribution today, and the product is integral to the Company’s growth strategy.

The Company has recently expanded its MagneGas Welding Supply retail network of industrial gas distributors into the Tampa, Florida, the Phoenix, Arizona and the Fort Wayne, Indiana markets. The Company is also preparing to market its MagneGas product into the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (“HVAC”) market in Georgia, Texas and Florida through its wholly owned subsidiary TGS, which is one of the largest HVAC specialty gas distributors in the US today.

“MagneGas is central to both our immediate growth plans and our long term industry objectives,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels. “Domestically, we are beginning to market MagneGas in a number of new markets. Internationally, we are laying the groundwork for multi-faceted, sophisticated digital marketing campaigns.”

“Our immediate goal is to aggressively raise the industry awareness. We want the entire global community of acetylene consumers to realize there is a cleaner, safer, smarter alternative to acetylene. This new MagneGas product video is intended to be highly impactful in leaving a strong, positive impression on the end consumer.”

“Our objective is very simple, with each new client and each new market, we are steadily working to make the entire industrial gas industry acetylene-free,” concluded Mr. Mahoney.

To view the new MagneGas video, please click the following link: https://taronisfuels.com/news-media/media-center/

About Taronis Fuels, Inc.

Taronis Fuels, Inc. is a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products. Our goal is to deliver environmentally sustainable, technology driven alternatives to traditional fossil fuel and carbon-based economy products. We believe our products offer a vastly cleaner solution to legacy acetylene and propane alternatives.

Taronis is also dedicated to providing fundamentally safer solutions to meet the industrial, commercial and residential needs of tomorrow’s global economy. Our products have been rigorously tested and independently validated by global gas authorities as vastly safer than acetylene, the most dangerous industrial gas in use today.

Lastly, we strive to deliver products that offer significant function superiority at a reduced cost to the end consumer. Through these efforts, we support 9 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. For more information, please visit our website at www.taronisfuels.com/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our public filings with the SEC are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov .

