AVATAR Partners to Offer ThirdEye’s X2 MR Glasses in Military and First Responder Contracts

The partnership will supply all military branches with durable, lightweight mixed reality glasses to improve training and performance

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThirdEye, a leader in augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) enterprise solutions, today announces a new partnership with AVATAR Partners, a software company offering extended, augmented and mixed reality software and solutions, to improve training and performance for military personnel and first responders. ThirdEye’s X2 MR Glasses, the lightest MR glasses on the market at just 300 grams, improve safety and efficiency, helping its users be mission ready.

AVATAR Partners has been keeping an eye on ThirdEye’s developments for several years. From the stress tests the X2 MR Glasses undergo to its SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) support, ThirdEye’s glasses were built to be used in action. ThirdEye has a proven track record of execution and success in military environments, and AVATAR Partners wanted to ensure its clientele – including all branches of the U.S. military – had the option to utilize these in future projects.

By wearing the X2 MR Glasses, military personnel and first responders can connect with experts anywhere through the glasses’ built-in proprietary 3D SLAM system, CAD modeling and overlay, and 5G capabilities. This allows step-by-step technical instructions and drawings to project onto the X2 MR Glasses’ display. Users can remain hands-free as documents can be opened and viewed via voice command.

“Our X2 MR Glasses were built with the real world in mind. We put them through rigorous stress tests by repeatedly throwing them against concrete with great force to ensure they’ll last while personnel work in the field,” said Nick Cherukuri, Founder and CEO of ThirdEye. “From our work with first responders to military personnel, we know that our hardware will help train them better for their missions and support them on the job.”

The X2 MR Glasses are untethered and fit a wide field of view with powerful sensors, providing advanced MR features that are not available on a monocular device, all while remaining entirely hands-free – important for being out in the field where wires can be a potential hazard. The X2 MR Glasses also run on the latest Android 9.0 operating system (OS) allowing software to be easily ported onto the glasses.

“The detail behind the glasses is a perfect fit for our defense and industry customers,” said Marlo Brooke, CEO and Founder of AVATAR Partners. “All of our MR products, maintenance and training solutions, including ARMA (Augmented Reality Maintenance Aid), Avatar CONNECT and SimplifyXR, will support ThirdEye’s X2 MR Glasses. The low cost and strength of the glasses alone will mitigate risk and increase readiness for our customers from day one.”

About ThirdEye

ThirdEye is a leader in smart glasses and AR/MR software development. While many companies today use just smart glasses or only software, ThirdEye provides a full end-to-end package for its customers and employees. It has hundreds of software developers creating apps ranging from games to entertainment to enterprise applications and its products retail around the world. From everyday consumers to Fortune 500 companies, ThirdEye is bringing the power of mixed reality globally. Mixed reality has the potential to change the way the world operates, and ThirdEye's vision is to help generate the future.

About AVATAR Partners

AVATAR Partners, Inc provides the world’s most powerful, cost effective and flexible Extended, Augmented and Mixed Reality solutions for the real world. Founded in 2003, AVATAR’s mission is to strengthen American commercial industry and warfighter readiness with innovative solutions, Simplifying Complex Systems® - increasing the efficiency, safety and effectiveness of people, equipment, processes at the point of need cost-effectively.

For the past 15 years, API has developed and sustained innovative training systems, job performance aids and software products for hundreds of military and commercial equipment and aircraft. API also provides program support and business process analysis for large programs, including the F-35 Joint Program Office. AVATAR Partners is a woman-owned small business based in Huntington Beach, CA with offices in Arlington, VA and Virginia Beach, VA.

