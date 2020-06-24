Agreement signed between BeMotion Inc. & Veterans Lifestyle Corporation Inc. to Launch "Veterans Lifestyle"
For Veterans by VeteransUNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans Media
Corporation Inc. (www.veteranslifestyle.com), & BeMotion Inc., (www.bemotioninc.com) the first and only global media platform for veterans and first responders, has signed an agreement to launch "Veterans Lifestyle" a mobile commercial network application that will serve veterans community in Canada and the United States of America.
"Veterans Lifestyle" as a mobile app will be available on both Android & IOS operating systems in the second quarter of 2020 and its objective is to serve Veterans community connecting them with each other through events, promoting veterans owned shops, interact with merchants and community event managers, a platform to view Veterans channel on-demand free videos, and last but not least, act as an active marketplace for Veterans. Using these platforms, Veterans and first responders will be able to educate and uplift one another.
The application is targeting veterans and the first responder community in North America which includes more than 30 Million people with market size of $1.3 trillion dollars spent annually by military consumers. Studies also showed that veterans and first responders have 90% greater trust and consumer loyalty towards brands that directly target their community.
Veterans Lifestyle App will provide veterans and first responders with:
• A mobile link to The Veterans Channel programming
• Discounts and privileges on a variety of products and services that are relevant to veterans and first responders
• A marketplace to ﬁnd customers and self-promote, for veterans and ﬁrst responders who have started their own businesses
• Feature articles and event updates
• Access to career opportunities
About BeMotion Inc: http://www.bemotioninc.com/
BeMotion Inc. provides complete technological; strategic solutions that tap into the next generation of digital opportunities. Founded in 2016 as a provider of innovative M-Commerce; Interactive digital marketing & AR adverting technology. BeMotion is a one-stop-shop to transform brick and mortar businesses from different industries in the digital Presence in just 10 days with connectivity to futuristic technologies such as AR digital advertising, the smart vending & marketplace and much more.
About VMC: http://www.veteranslifestyle.com
Veterans Lifestyle Corporation provides veterans and first responders all over the
world and from all branches of service with Online and mobile platforms through
which they can educate, edify and uplift one another at no cost to them. VMC’s
The Veterans Channel delivers original programming that provides a trusted outlet
where veterans’ voices are heard, embraced, and valued for their unique
perspectives. A variety of other per-qualiﬁed services will be delivered through
VMC’s The Veterans Lifestyle App. VMC is supported by third-party advertisers
and sponsors and invests all profits back into expanding its programming and
services. It has offices in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and Atlanta, Georgia, USA.
Henah Hannah, Dame Commander in the Order of St George
The Veterans Channel
+1 3108662260
