Wayside Technology Group to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Investor Conference on June 30th

/EIN News/ -- EATONTOWN, N.J., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) (“Wayside” or the “Company”), an IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions, will be presenting at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Investor Conference, which is being held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Wayside management is scheduled to present at 1:45 p.m. Eastern time. The presentation can be accessed here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.waysidetechnology.com.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Wayside management, please contact your Sidoti representative or call the company’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

About Wayside Technology Group
Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is an IT channel company and parent of Climb Channel Solutions, a specialty distributor for Emerging Technology Vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Climb services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream while building profitable businesses.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com or www.ClimbCS.com.

Company Contact
Michael Vesey
Chief Financial Officer
1-732-389-0932
michael.vesey@waysidetechnology.com

Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
WSTG@gatewayir.com

