Accruent and IAdea Partner to Help Organizations Manage Meeting Spaces for Return to Work and School

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to manage the built environment, today announced that it has extended its partnership agreement with IAdea, an award-winning provider of enterprise-grade digital signage. The partnership between the companies will deliver an agile and technologically advanced system to simplify the interactions between people and facilities. These solutions will help companies and educational institutions manage and deliver communications regarding meeting spaces as users return to work and school, as well as into the future.

A recent Forbes article predicted that “companies will need to consider enhanced cleaning techniques, more distancing and increased choices for employees across a campus (providing places for focus, collaboration, learning, socializing and respite)” as they rethink the post-COVID19 workplace. In these changing times, effective space management and utilization will continue to require effective tools and information. However, the purposes of space utilization now include both traditional objectives and the added requirements that ensure the health and well-being of employees, customers and those with whom they interact.

Accruent’s EMS is an enterprise-level room and resource scheduling software product that supports both workplaces and campuses. EMS helps clients schedule, track and report on the use of physical space across their facilities, uncover additional available space, manage space allocations and identify areas for savings.

IAdea has been a recognized pioneer in the global digital signage market since 2000 that creates innovative, commercial-grade digital signage media players and integrated displays. Its room booking panel products provide both touch-enabled, non-touch-enabled and card reader embedded displays with a range of size and mounting options.

The combination of IAdea room booking panels and EMS scheduling software can help organizations:

Address changing needs regarding safe distancing of employees, guests and students

Enhance workplace productivity by reducing meeting conflicts and “ghost meetings”

Improve facility efficiency and safety providing facility managers with space utilization data to support decision making

Enhance employee experience with easier meeting scheduling and room check-in and access to resources to assure that spaces are clean and safe

Save employee time by enabling quicker room allocation and improving communications regarding meeting space

In one recent implementation, a multinational professional services organization deployed the combined EMS-IAdea solution across 42,000 meeting spaces at over 400 sites as part of an effort to transform its traditional office spaces into flexible, multi-purpose spaces. By better managing its space utilization, the firm reduced its general and administrative spend on meeting facilities by 51% in the program’s first year. In addition, the firm was able to customize its meeting room experiences, incorporate remote management for digital signage and assure enterprise-grade security. Digital signage also provides an effective medium for communicating about post-COVID safety protocols within the enterprise.

“IAdea is excited to partner with Accruent, a world-class leader in the facility management software space, to provide meeting room booking solutions for large-scale enterprises and prestigious educational institutions,” said John C. Wang, CEO, IAdea. “Our aligned goals to provide top-notch scalability and security have been very well received by the most demanding clients. Through this partnership, we aim to provide the most trusted product offerings to power experiences and productivity for smart workplace and education.”

IAdea provides a full range of products for the workplace, including digital signage media players, infinite video walls, wayfinding kiosks and room signs for corporate workspaces and facilities in the retail, transportation, healthcare, hospitality and education markets.

Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers worldwide, providing comprehensive software solutions for the built environment, spanning the breadth of real estate, facilities and physical asset management. Accruent’s EMS software supports more than 1,200 corporate and higher education clients, including more than half of the top 100 U.S. universities.

“Our partnership with IAdea allows us to bring more than a market-leading space scheduling and planning solution to our customers,” noted Robert Abdul, Senior Vice President, Industry Strategy. “The combined power of the EMS scheduling engine and the IAdea digital communication system creates an end-to-end solution that makes space utilization and management an asset rather than a challenge.”

Accruent is the world’s leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

Founded in 2000, IAdea is an award-winning leader in enterprise-grade digital signage systems with products ranging from room management panels, desk booking devices, signage players, to device management software. IAdea currently powers 500,000 displays globally with the majority of deployments in corporate workplaces, public transit, and retail applications. System integrators and enterprise users rely on IAdea’s robust and secure joint solution to increase operational productivity and improve user experience.

