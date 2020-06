25 new confirmed cases (New case reported from: 19 Lusaka, 6 Chirundu); 4 deaths (Deaths reported from: 3 Lusaka (BIDs from UTH), 1 Ndola); 1 recovery (Recovery reported from: 1 Lusaka)

Tests in the last 24 hours: 1,257 (50,771 cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 1477

Total recoveries: 1213

Total deaths: 18

Active cases: 246